Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,097. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.