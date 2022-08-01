E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 82,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,208. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

