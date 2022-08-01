E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EONGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. E.On has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.18.

E.On Announces Dividend

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

