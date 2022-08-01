Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

