Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE EFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.54. 59,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,441. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
