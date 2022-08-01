Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.54. 59,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,441. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 103,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

