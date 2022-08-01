Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE EIX opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.