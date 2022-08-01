EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 2,727 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 74.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 40.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LEGN opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. The company had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.