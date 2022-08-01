EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte Stock Performance

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 0.98. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

