EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $817,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.05 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

