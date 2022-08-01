Elamachain Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,925.31 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $205,925.31 and $1,051.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

