Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $29,776,095.30 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Tuesday, July 26th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52.

On Friday, July 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04.

On Monday, June 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85.

On Friday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

LLY opened at $329.69 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average of $287.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $329,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.