EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $116.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.