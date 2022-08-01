Eminer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,955.00 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $63,955.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.