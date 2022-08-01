Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,189 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

LOW stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.01. 45,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,107. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average is $205.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

