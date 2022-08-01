Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.45. 62,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

