Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $26.60. 2,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,039. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

