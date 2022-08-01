Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,774. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

