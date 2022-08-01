Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $359,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,333. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.
State Street Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.