Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $359,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,333. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.