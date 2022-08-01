Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $546,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AZO traded up $5.55 on Monday, hitting $2,142.94. 780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,098.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,027.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

