Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

