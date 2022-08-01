Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,372. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

