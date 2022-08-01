Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Employers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

