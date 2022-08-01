Empty Set Dollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,015.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $23,015.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

