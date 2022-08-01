EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00628099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

