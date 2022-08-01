Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.43 million and a PE ratio of 861.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.68.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.