Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $363.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $50,693 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 82,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 88.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

