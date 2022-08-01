Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $1.87 on Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $186,647.60 and approximately $2,446.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

