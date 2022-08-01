EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. EtherGem has a total market cap of $86,585.64 and approximately $171.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,146.55 or 1.00225235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

