EUNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, EUNO has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,121.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00252842 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,609,932,056 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

