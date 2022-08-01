Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.11

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 5018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $15,308,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.