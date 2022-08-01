Everipedia (IQ) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $67.55 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

