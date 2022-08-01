EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,669 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $1.74. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,881. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

