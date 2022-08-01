Evil Coin Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $57,710.82 and approximately $11.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

