Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 6.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 22,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 482,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $728.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolus news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $754,578.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.