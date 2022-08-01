Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.
Exchange Bankshares Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $46.00 on Monday. Exchange Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
