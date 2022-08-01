ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 3,588 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ExlService stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.04. 18,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

