ExNetwork Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,996.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $4,996.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community.
ExNetwork Token Coin Trading
