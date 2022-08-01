Expanse Price Down 3.4% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Expanse has a total market cap of $201,473.86 and $684.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

