Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.41.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $106.05 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

