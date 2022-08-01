Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.0 %

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

