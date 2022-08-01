Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 697 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

