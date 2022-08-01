Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $222.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

