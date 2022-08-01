FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FAST Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FST opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

