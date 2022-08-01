FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $20.50. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,682. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Further Reading

