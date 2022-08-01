FFD Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFDF stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.
FFD Financial Company Profile
