FFD Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFDF stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

