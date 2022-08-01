Financial Contrast: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -417.41% -37.74% -35.25% ReShape Lifesciences -716.12% -49.28% -35.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Profound Medical and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.41%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 875.56%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Profound Medical.

60.2% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.87 million 26.13 -$30.70 million ($1.53) -5.63 ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.67 -$61.93 million ($4.88) -0.10

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profound Medical beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

