Financial Review: Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northern Lights Acquisition and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.48 $47.41 million $2.82 3.26

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72% Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.