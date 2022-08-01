Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

