Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.