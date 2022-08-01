Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 986 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,718,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,786,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,064,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $72.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

